Citation
Borghetti L, Rhodes LJ, Morris MB. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 606-610.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Recently, the gamma band (?; 70-100 Hz) has been implicated in sustained attention decay across a vigil consistent with computational models of fatigue. Frontal ? indexing centrally controlled sustained attention and parietal ? linked to gated sensory processes declined across a 10-minute vigilance task, a pattern observed for faster but not slower performers. The anatomical distribution of ? activity indicates neural communication, or connectivity, within the fronto-parietal network. We used Granger Prediction to evaluate fatigue effects on network ? connectivity.
Language: en