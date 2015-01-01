|
Lieber CS, Vance Paredes Y, Zhen Yang Teo A, Cooke NJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 672-676.
Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society
Abstract
The present research examines a pattern-based measure of communications based on Closed Loop Communications (CLC) and non-content verbal metrics to predict Loss of Separation (LOS) in the National Airspace System (NAS). This study analyzes the transcripts from six retired Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) who participated in three simulated trials of various workloads in a TRACON arrival radar simulation.
