Citation
Parush A, Lindenfeld I, Fisher-Gewirtzman D. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 716-720.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Using a virtual 3D model of a shopping center, this study explored whether greater visibility provided by transparent walls in the building model, along with the presence of global and local landmarks, facilitated indoors wayfinding. Participants observed video clips of a virtual walkthrough either in a building with transparent or opaque walls, responded to wayfinding questions, and their eye movements were tracked while watching the video.
Language: en