|
Citation
|
Harrison JL, Gorman JC, Crites MJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 893-897.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Previous research has found evidence for the Intermanual Speed Advantage (ISA), wherein novice actors perform a visually-guided, two-handed task faster with one hand from each partner (i.e., intermanually) compared to when one actor completes the task with their own two hands (i.e., bimanually). The ISA is erased, however, after the task has been well-practiced by both actors bimanually. Visuomotor coupling (i.e., coordination between eye and hand movements) has been found to account for the moderating effect of practice on the ISA. Through a lag analysis, this study uses secondary data to further investigate visuomotor coupling and the ISA.
Language: en