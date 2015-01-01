Abstract

Previous research has found evidence for the Intermanual Speed Advantage (ISA), wherein novice actors perform a visually-guided, two-handed task faster with one hand from each partner (i.e., intermanually) compared to when one actor completes the task with their own two hands (i.e., bimanually). The ISA is erased, however, after the task has been well-practiced by both actors bimanually. Visuomotor coupling (i.e., coordination between eye and hand movements) has been found to account for the moderating effect of practice on the ISA. Through a lag analysis, this study uses secondary data to further investigate visuomotor coupling and the ISA.



FINDINGS show that the time lag between the gaze and the hands of novice actors entrains to the partner with lower visuomotor coupling (i.e., the less coupled partner) in the intermanual trials. However, for experienced actors with previous bimanual practice, dyads entrain to the more coupled partner.

