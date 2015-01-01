Abstract

Driver factors are increasingly recognized as important factors contributing to tra?c-related morbidity and mortality. This study aimed to investigate how driver factors, including driver-related demographics, driving-related experience, and trip-related behaviors, in?uenced the risk of crashes and near-crashes (CNC). Using the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) dataset, we employed a mixed-e?ects logistic regression model to examine the e?ects.



RESULTS showed that male drivers, young adults, and drivers with abnormal psychological symptoms had signi?cantly higher probabilities of undergoingCNC.Driverswithcrashorviolationexperience, andfeweryearsofdrivingwerehighlysusceptible to CNC. Furthermore, driving impairment, alcohol consumption, distracted driving, less than one hand on the wheel, and tra?c law violations signi?cantly increased the probability of having CNC. Our ?ndings can help raise the safety awareness of major stakeholders and inform the development of countermeasures to reduce crashes.

Language: en