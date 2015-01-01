Abstract

The Training Analytics Support (TAS) framework encompasses a theory and associated analysis stages intended to facilitate training design. Through execution of these stages, the TAS framework will allow training developers to define portfolios tailored to the needs of each trainee, track trainee mastery status across careers, and dynamically adjust portfolios to target ongoing training to specific areas in need of remediation. This document summarizes the six stages of training analytics within the TAS framework and briefly describes the manual and automated methods used to instantiate each stage.

