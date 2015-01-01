SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arca AA, Chouljian E, Mouloua M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1280-1284.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661453

The present study was designed to empirically examine the role of gender differences in driving by investigating performance and physiological responses. Thirty-six participants consisting of 14 females and 22 males in a medium fidelity GE-ISIM driving simulator completed simulated driving scenarios involving high and low traffic conditions, while completing a 20-Question secondary task, either by cell phone text or call. It was hypothesized gender differences, cell phone distraction type, and traffic density would affect driving behavior measured by driving performance and HRV.

RESULTS indicated female participants averaged significantly higher acceleration and speed than their male counterparts. Female participants averaged significantly lower Heart Rate Variability (HRV) reflecting high stress being associated with poor driving outcomes. This study provides further evidence of the negative impact cellphone use has on driving behavior that can be moderated by gender differences. Implications and future research are presented to help alleviate the impact of distracted driving.


Language: en
