|
Citation
|
Arca AA, Chouljian E, Mouloua M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1280-1284.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The present study was designed to empirically examine the role of gender differences in driving by investigating performance and physiological responses. Thirty-six participants consisting of 14 females and 22 males in a medium fidelity GE-ISIM driving simulator completed simulated driving scenarios involving high and low traffic conditions, while completing a 20-Question secondary task, either by cell phone text or call. It was hypothesized gender differences, cell phone distraction type, and traffic density would affect driving behavior measured by driving performance and HRV.
Language: en