Citation
Hickerson K, Lee YC. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1289-1293.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
We conducted a psychometric evaluation of a modified Technology Acceptance Model, specifically designed to assess consumer?s acceptance of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles must be adopted by society to minimize accidents and fatalities. Technology Acceptance has been defined as the antecedents to use of technology. Firstly, we evaluated the relationship among indicator items using a polychoric correlations. Next, we conducted a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and reliability analysis to evaluate internal factor structure and consistency.
