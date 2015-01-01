Abstract

Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) pose a significant risk to construction and industrial workers and can result in serious costs for both individuals and businesses. Exoskeletons are one potential occupational intervention being explored to help mitigate risk of WMSDs in construction and industrial domains. However, more research is needed on worker acceptance and adoption, as the usefulness and benefits of an effective exoskeleton intervention will be lost if the workers fail to embrace it. To address this gap, this scoping review synthesizes the current literature on worker acceptance and adoption of occupational exoskeletons using PRISMA's methodology. The results present assessments; acceptance factors using a Work Systems Model framework. Information about the main barrier to adoption, discomfort, other barriers, and other key considerations and implications for future exoskeleton development and research are discussed.

