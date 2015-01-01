SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andrade C, Nathan-Roberts D. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1325-1329.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661415

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) pose a significant risk to construction and industrial workers and can result in serious costs for both individuals and businesses. Exoskeletons are one potential occupational intervention being explored to help mitigate risk of WMSDs in construction and industrial domains. However, more research is needed on worker acceptance and adoption, as the usefulness and benefits of an effective exoskeleton intervention will be lost if the workers fail to embrace it. To address this gap, this scoping review synthesizes the current literature on worker acceptance and adoption of occupational exoskeletons using PRISMA's methodology. The results present assessments; acceptance factors using a Work Systems Model framework. Information about the main barrier to adoption, discomfort, other barriers, and other key considerations and implications for future exoskeleton development and research are discussed.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print