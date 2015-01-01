SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tavakoli A, Heydarian A. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1345-1349.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661423

Recent studies have pointed out the importance of mitigating drivers' stress and negative emotions. These studies show that certain road objects such as big vehicles might be associated with higher stress levels based on drivers' subjective stress measures. Additionally, research shows strong correlations between drivers' stress levels and increased heart rate (HR). In this paper, based on a naturalistic multimodal driving dataset, we analyze the visual scenes of driving in the vicinity of abrupt increases in drivers' HR for the presence of certain stress-inducing road objects. We show that the probability of the presence of such objects increases when becoming closer to the abrupt increase in drivers' HR. Additionally, we show that drivers' facial engagement changes significantly in the vicinity of abrupt increases in HR. Our results lay the ground for a human-centered driving experience by detecting and mitigating drivers' stress levels in the wild.


