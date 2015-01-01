|
Mehrotra S, Roberts SC. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1350-1354.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Vulnerable road users (VRUs) like bicyclists, pedestrians, and road users of other modalities, are at a higher risk of collision with young drivers when a complex traffic situation presents itself. Past research has established the importance of young drivers? perceptions about VRUs around safe interactions. This research aimed to design and evaluate a novel persuasive intervention that can improve perceptions of young drivers towards VRUs. First, the study identified recently licensed (12 to 18 months) perceptions towards VRUs through structured interviews. Based on these findings, an interactive intervention was designed and evaluated.
Language: en