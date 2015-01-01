SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mostowfi S, Kim JH. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1377-1380.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661488

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Driving could be affected by various external variables such as traffic congestion, roadside infrastructure, and in-cabin situations. Although those factors might influence a driver?s cognitive behavior, not many studies have been done to understand drivers? emotional changes corresponding to the external driving factors. To address this research gap, the current study aimed to analyze and compare what facial expressions drivers made when they drove straight, exited/entered or near the shoulder of a highway. The human-in-the-loop (HTIL) simulation experiment was conducted, and drivers’ facial muscle movements were recorded while they drove straight, exited/entered, and near the shoulders of a highway. According to the results, we found that drivers opened their mouths wider while exiting and entering the highway. Also, the movements of three facial muscles were more evident when they entered or exited the highway and driving near the shoulder. The outcome of this study might provide knowledge to human-computer-interaction practitioners and engineers on designing advanced driving assistance systems.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print