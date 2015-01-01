|
Noonan TZ, Gershon P, Mehler B, Reimer B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1442-1446.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Tesla auto lane change is a feature within Autopilot (AP) ? a collection of automated driving features designed to assist the driver with automatic steering and adaptive cruise control. In order to determine how drivers engage in maneuvers performed automatically by AP, 5,154 manual and automated lane change events along with video, system data, and vehicle kinematics were extracted from over 691 hours of naturalistic driving from 19 different drivers.
