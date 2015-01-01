Abstract

The completion of the driving task by Level 3 (L3) Automated Driving Systems (ADS) allows drivers to turn their attention away from the road and direct it towards other activities; however, the driver must remain receptive to requests to intervene (RTI) and be prepared to complete the driving task upon deactivation of the driving automation. This transfer of control is called a takeover. The objectives of this research activity were to understand the human factors underlying driver disengagement while using L3 ADS and to identify factors influencing takeover quality and performance when the ADS-equipped vehicle has exited its operational design domain. A structured, comprehensive literature review approach was used to synthesize findings in the following areas: common measures used to assess takeover performance, factors that affect takeovers, and strategies that improve driver takeover performance.

Language: en