Hung YH, Proctor RW, Chen Y, Zhang J, Feng Y. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1457-1461.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661285

unavailable

Connected and automated vehicles (CAVs) offer many potential advantages, including improved traffic flow, reduction of traffic accidents, and increased freedom for adolescents and adults with restricted mobility. However, successful implementation of CAVs depends on several factors, especially acceptance and preferences by people. Specifically, during the earlier stage of deployment, CAVs will have to share the roads with human-driven vehicles (HDVs), which requires communication between CAVs and HDVs regarding their intentions and future actions. Therefore, as a first step in our research program, we conducted a survey of 182 U.S. drivers to assess their knowledge of CAVs and their thoughts about implementation. We report the survey results, accompanied by our interpretations.


Language: en
