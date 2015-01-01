Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes are the major cause of worker injuries and fatalities in the oil and gas industry. The current study uses an online survey to investigate driving safety and crash risk among the oil and gas industry workers. We examine driver characteristics and attentional and cognitive abilities associated with increased crash risks and evaluate the frequency of traffic warnings, tickets, crashes, and near-crashes among this driver population. The preliminary results from this ongoing study suggest a significant link between drivers’ age, experience, and attentional and cognitive deteriorations and increased motor vehicle crash risk. The survey responses also showed that crashes involving certain types and characteristics might be particularly prevalent among this driver group.

Language: en