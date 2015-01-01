|
Hamidi Shishavan H, Henning R, Cherniack M, Kim I. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1648-1652.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Nurses are exposed to incidents of workplace violence involving patients and their family members, and also coworkers. Studies of occupational stressors generally rely on subjective self-reports, questionnaires, or biometric and biochemical markers in long-cycle time intervals, but such assessments offer little guidance to HF/E intervention efforts. This study examined the viability of using wearable sensors to detect workplace violence incidents, and included measurement of pulse transit time (PTT) as a biomarker of continuous blood pressure. Six nurses were monitored over seven days. The electrocardiogram, PTT, and activity level were measured using a custom-designed armband. Participants used a wristwatch (Empatica E4) to log incidents, and a smartphone survey app to rate incident severity.
