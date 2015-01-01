Abstract

Augmented reality (AR) head-up display (HUD) can be a promising solution to increase drivers' situation awareness (SA) and their trust in automation. However, literature on the limitations of drivers' attention is largely lacking when it comes to designing AR-based assistive interfaces for partially automated driving systems (ADS). The major question that needs to be answered is: "What and how much information should be presented to drivers in order to see the benefits of AR-HUDs?" A within-subjects experimental design was utilized in this study. The manipulated variables were a combination of (1) cueing strategy, (2) driving task, and (3) scenario complexity. A total of 36 adults (18 M/18 F) participated in two laboratory-based studies where data was collected using both quantitative and qualitative measures. The preliminary results from some of the subjective measures are provided in this paper. Key aspects of how this data is useful in assessing the impact of different cueing strategies on workload are also established.

Language: en