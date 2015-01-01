Abstract

Cyclist crash and near miss incidents remain poorly understood. Further, cycling incidents are underreported and there is a lack of sufficient data to support effective prevention. The aim of this study is to introduce and report on the initial dataset from a novel cycling specific incident reporting and learning system, the Cyclist Reporting of Incidents Tool (CRIT) app. Data reported from the first two months of the CRIT app by 153 registered users across Australia were used in the current study. In total, 30 incidents from 263 hours cycled were reported to the CRIT app were analyzed. The findings demonstrate the utility of the CRIT app as an incident reporting tool and provide insight into the frequency and nature of cyclist crashes and near misses in Australia.

