Ferrés-Padró V, Nogué-Xarau S. Aust. Crit. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Confederation of Australian Critical Care Nurses, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.aucc.2022.10.014

36470776

We have read with great interest the letter to the Editor "Methodological concerns about the poisoning Early Warning Score" by Shi et al. with regard the original article, "A predictive model for serious adverse events in adults with acute poisoning in prehospital and hospital care" by Martin-Rodriguez et al.
There are several versions of clinical early warning prediction models for assessing the severity of acute illness or Early Warning Score (EWS). These scores are based on patients' vital signs and are capable of identifying the probability of a deterioration of the patient's condition, thus improving care and monitoring of the potentially critically ill patient. However, these scores are heterogeneous and hence contradictory conclusions may be reached as to their effectiveness in discriminating or predicting patients at risk of clinical deterioration


Language: en
