|
Citation
|
Ferrés-Padró V, Nogué-Xarau S. Aust. Crit. Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Confederation of Australian Critical Care Nurses, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36470776
|
Abstract
|
We have read with great interest the letter to the Editor "Methodological concerns about the poisoning Early Warning Score" by Shi et al. with regard the original article, "A predictive model for serious adverse events in adults with acute poisoning in prehospital and hospital care" by Martin-Rodriguez et al.
Language: en