|
Citation
|
Chen PF, Wu L. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2275.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36471297
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Police officers are a high-stress group with special job characteristics, and the Chinese police management system places particularly high demands on police officers. Whether the influence of job demands on officers' job burnout can be deduced to general stress response needs to be verified. Based on the JD-R model, the study aims to explore the impact of job demands on police stress response, whether job autonomy as a job resource has a moderating effect, and whether basic psychological needs mediate this effect.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Basic psychological needs; Job autonomy; Job demands; Police officers; Stress response