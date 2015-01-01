|
Eisenman DP, Galway LP. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2274.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36471306
BACKGROUND: Smoke from wildfires is a growing public health risk due to the enormous amount of smoke-related pollution that is produced and can travel thousands of kilometers from its source. While many studies have documented the physical health harms of wildfire smoke, less is known about the effects on mental health and well-being. Understanding the effects of wildfire smoke on mental health and well-being is crucial as the world enters a time in which wildfire smoke events become more frequent and severe. We conducted a scoping review of the existing information on wildfire smoke's impact on mental health and well-being and developed a model for understanding the pathways in which wildfire smoke may contribute to mental health distress.
Language: en
Mental health; Scoping review; Wildfire; Bushfire; Haze; Landscape fire; Well-being; Wildfire smoke