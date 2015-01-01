|
Citation
Yang Y, Ye Q, Yao M, Yang Y, Lin T. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2276.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
10.1186/s12889-022-14761-x
PMID
36471328
Abstract
Correction: BMC Public Health 22, 2071 (2022)
https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-022-14546-2
The original publication of this article [1] contained an error in an equation in the "Evaluation index" section. The incorrect and correct equation are shown below.
Incorrect
Cr=(C α + Cs)/3
Correct
Cr=(C α + Cs)/2
This does not affect the conclusions/results of the article. The original article has been updated.
Language: en
