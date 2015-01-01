SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yang Y, Ye Q, Yao M, Yang Y, Lin T. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e2276.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12889-022-14761-x

36471328

Correction: BMC Public Health 22, 2071 (2022)

https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-022-14546-2

The original publication of this article [1] contained an error in an equation in the "Evaluation index" section. The incorrect and correct equation are shown below.

Incorrect

Cr=(C α + Cs)/3

Correct

Cr=(C α + Cs)/2

This does not affect the conclusions/results of the article. The original article has been updated.


Language: en
