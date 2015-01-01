Abstract

Correction to: Community Mental Health Journal https://doi.org/10.1007/s10597-022-01027-4



The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in text.



The published article contains the blinded text such as "Removed for peer review (2016)" and "Removed for peer review (2008)" which was blinded during review.



In Reenactments of Past Trauma section, the text "Removed for peer review (2016)" should read as Hamlett and colleagues (2016) and its corresponding reference should read as.



Hamlett, N., Carr, E.R., & Hillbrand, M. (2016). Positive behavioral support planning in the inpatient treatment of severe disruptive behaviors: A description of service features. Psychological Services, 13(2), 178-182.



In Empowering People section, the text "Removed for peer review (2016)" should read as Gallegos & Hillbrand (2016) and Hillbrand & Young (2008) and corresponding references are.



Gallegos, R. A., & Hillbrand, M. (2016). Integrative treatment of complex trauma: Integrating behavioral, dynamic, and attribution models. Journal of Psychotherapy Integration, 26(3), 259.



Hillbrand, M., & Young, J. L. (2008). Instilling hope into forensic treatment: The antidote to despair and desperation. Journal of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law Online, 36(1), 90-94.



The original article has been corrected.

Language: en