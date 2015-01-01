|
Fox MG, Cohen HS, Sangi-Haghpeykar H, Takashima M. Cureus 2022; 14(11): e30973.
36465211
BACKGROUND: Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) leads to chronic sleep deprivation. The relationship between OSA and balance is poorly understood. AIM/OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine if OSA adversely affects standing balance. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Adults with a clinically indicated polysomnogram (PSG) diagnostic of OSA, who were not on therapy, were recruited from an academic tertiary care referral clinic. Subjects completed the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), the Stanford Sleepiness Scale (SSS), and the STOP-BANG questionnaire (SBQ). Their balance was tested with the Sensory Organization Test (SOT) of computerized dynamic posturography (CDP).
balance; obstructive sleep apnea; posturography; sleep deprivation; sleep disorders