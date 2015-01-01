Abstract

BACKGROUND: Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) leads to chronic sleep deprivation. The relationship between OSA and balance is poorly understood. AIM/OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine if OSA adversely affects standing balance. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Adults with a clinically indicated polysomnogram (PSG) diagnostic of OSA, who were not on therapy, were recruited from an academic tertiary care referral clinic. Subjects completed the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), the Stanford Sleepiness Scale (SSS), and the STOP-BANG questionnaire (SBQ). Their balance was tested with the Sensory Organization Test (SOT) of computerized dynamic posturography (CDP).



RESULTS: Sixteen subjects participated in the study, including three with mild OSA, six with moderate OSA, and seven with severe OSA. CDP scores were not related to the subjective screening for OSA (ESS, SSS, and SBQ) or to objective measures of OSA (apnea-hypopnea index, respiratory disturbance index, and oxygen saturation nadir).



CONCLUSION: Subjective and objective measures of sleepiness and sleep disorder are not related to standing balance. The sleep deficit from OSA did not affect standing balance. Therefore, OSA patients are unlikely to be at significant risk for falls due to OSA.

