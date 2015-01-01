Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The objectives of this review are to explore the recent literature evaluating sports-related shoulder injuries among female athletes. RECENT FINDINGS: Recent literature has highlighted sex-related differences in injury trends and patterns among athletes. Increased participation of women in both recreational and professional sports has resulted in increased exposure to injury. While men experience greater rates of shoulder injury overall, women tend to experience more overuse-related injuries. Evidence also suggests women are more susceptible to shoulder laxity and rotator cuff tears. In comparison to their male counterparts, women note poorer function, increased pain, and decreased activity level following shoulder injuries. Women may also be more likely to experience worse outcomes following surgical intervention. Sex-related differences in injury patterns and outcomes results from a combination of molecular and environmental influences, including hormone pathways, shoulder morphology, and differing rates of participation in, and athletic regulations among, certain sports. Sex-related differences occur in how athletes sustain, experience, and recover from sports-related injuries. A comprehensive understanding of sex-related injuries enhances clinical decision making, treatment, and recovery. Further research is needed to clarify sex as an independent variable when evaluating sports-related shoulder injuries.

