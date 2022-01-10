Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to explore individuals' experiences of return to work (RTW) following minor to serious road traffic injury (RTI) in Queensland, Australia; seek their recommendations if any, on how to provide support for RTW after RTI; and identify the strategies and resources used to return and remain at work after their RTI.



METHODS: The interpretive description methodological approach was used. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with eligible participants (n = 18) aged 18-65 y who had experienced a minor to serious RTI at least 6 months earlier. Thematic analysis was used to analyse the data.



RESULTS: Five themes emerged: (1) physical and mental consequences of RTI negatively impact RTW; (2) money matters; (3) RTW support makes a difference; (4) feeling alone and confused in the RTW process; and (5) several strategies and resources helped with return/stay at work after RTI. Regular contact and cooperation with employers and insurers, job modifications, and using social media to obtain information and social support were helpful RTW strategies. Participants recommended timely and appropriate medical care, financial assistance, and educational support.



CONCLUSIONS: Policy changes to reduce financial stress, increase employer support, and improve injured individuals' knowledge following a RTI are recommended in jurisdictions operating a fault-based scheme.IMPLICATIONS FOR REHABILITATIONThis study identified several factors that can influence return to work (RTW) following minor to serious road traffic injuries (RTIs) in a jurisdiction operating a fault-based compensation scheme.Legislative changes that provide financial assistance to all injured people regardless of their fault-status could reduce financial stress arising from reduced work ability following a road traffic injury.Increasing employer' awareness of the importance of return to work for those with road traffic injuries and reimbursement for possible expenses of providing RTW support for these individuals could increase employability of injured people following RTI.Improving injured individuals' knowledge about return-to-work processes after a road traffic injury could accelerate recovery and return to work.

Language: en