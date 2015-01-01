Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To systematically review the effects of robotic rehabilitation with the Erigo(®) device on patients with neurological injury on safety, spasticity, muscle strength, functionality, gait/balance, and changes in the level of consciousness.



METHODS: MEDLINE, SciELO, EMBASE, The Cochrane Library - CENTRAL and PEDro databases were consulted without the restriction of date and language. Randomized controlled trials that evaluated the robotic rehabilitation and compared it to conventional or placebo therapy, isolated or in association with other therapy, were selected. Studies in which the treatment time was less than 10 sessions were excluded. The risk of bias was assessed with the use of the RoB 2.0 tool.



RESULTS: Nine studies were included, totaling 347 patients. The robotic rehabilitation performed by the Erigo(®) device proved to be safe for neurological patients. The meta-analysis showed an improvement for spasticity (MD = 0.29; 95% CI = -0.49 to -0.08; I(2) = 0%), but there was no significant increase in muscle strength in patients with stroke (MD = 0.25; CI 95% = -0.22 to -0,71; I(2) = 0%). Erigo(®) showed inconclusive effects on functionality, gait/balance and level of consciousness in patients with severe acquired brain injury and vegetative or minimally conscious state. All studies present some concerns for the risk of bias.



CONCLUSION: Erigo(®) as a robotic rehabilitation strategy is safe for patients with acquired brain injury and appears to reduce spasticity in patients with stroke. The effects on muscle strength, functionality, gait and balance and level of consciousness remain uncertain and the methodological quality of the clinical trials included in this review is limited.

Language: en