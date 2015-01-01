|
El-Sarnagawy G, Hafez A, Amer R. Egypt. J. Neurol. Psychiatry Neurosurg. 2022; 58(1): e138.
(Copyright © 2022, Egyptian Society of Neurology, Psychiatry and Neurosurgery)
36467866
BACKGROUND: Suicidal poisoning is a major concern during the COVID-19 pandemic that has several physical and mental hazards. This study aimed to evaluate the characteristics of suicidal poisoned patients admitted to a tertiary poison control center during the pandemic lockdown and assess COVID-related knowledge and attitude among those patients to identify the high-risk group for suicide. This cross-sectional study was conducted on acutely poisoned patients admitted to Tanta University Poison Control Center from June to December 2020. Upon admission, socio-demographic data, causative poisoning agents, COVID-related knowledge and attitude, Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A), and Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D) were collected from all participants.
Language: en
Suicide; Poisoning; COVID-19; Consultation–liaison psychiatry