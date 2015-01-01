Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To investigate the clinical manifestations, diagnosis, and surgical treatment of intraorbital foreign bodies (IOFBs).



METHODS: Patients with IOFBs were enrolled from Wuhan Union Hospital between January 2011 and January 2021. Demographic and clinical information was extracted, including gender, age, cause and entrance of the trauma, material, size and quantity of foreign body, visual function, ocular complications, imaging findings, and surgical intervention. The patients were divided into two groups according to the timeline, group A (from January 2011 to December 2015, n = 39) and group B (from January 2016 to January 2021, n = 57).



RESULTS: The 96 patients (81 men and 15 women) were enrolled in this series, with a median age of 39.5 (1.6-76.0) years. Work-related injuries were the cause of IOFBs in 45 individuals (46.9%). Three patients (3.3%) presented severe visual impairment, and 39 patients (42.4%) presented blindness. The majority of foreign bodies were metal (44.8%), followed by wood (26.0%). Computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) were performed, respectively, on 89 (92.7%) and 21 (21.9%) patients with IOFBs, in which the detection rate was 80.9% for CT and 81.0% for MRI. Among the 25 patients with intraorbital wooden foreign bodies (IOWFBs), the utilization and detection rates of MRI were 50.0% and 40.0% in group A, and 93.3% and 92.9% in group B, with significant differences in both rates between the two groups (both P < 0.05). The IOWFBs detection rate in MRI was significantly higher than that in CT (78.9% vs. 45.8% overall and 92.9% vs. 53.5% in group B). The detection rates of IOFBs and IOWFBs in initial surgery were statistically different between the two groups, of which the rates were 84.6% and 40.0% in group A and 98.2% and 93.3% in group B. The reoperation rate of IOWFBs in group B (20.0%) was significantly lower than that in group A (70.0%).



CONCLUSION: IOFBs were mainly caused by work-related injuries and might lead to serious visual impairment. The application and detectability of MRI in IOWFBs improved in recent years, and MRI presented better detectability than CT in diagnosing IOWFBs. Thus, MRI should be recommended despite negative CT findings.

