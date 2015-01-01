|
Citation
|
Li S, Zhang H, Leng Y, Lei D, Yu Q, Li K, Ding M, Lo WLA. Front. Neurol. 2022; 13: e959917.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36468047
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Stroke is among the leading causes of disability of worldwide. Gait dysfunction is common in stroke survivors, and substantial advance is yet to be made in stroke rehabilitation practice to improve the clinical outcome of gait recovery. The role of the upper limb in gait recovery has been emphasized in the literature. Recent studies proposed that four limbs coordinated interventions, coined the term "interlimb-coordinated interventions," could promote gait function by increasing the neural coupling between the arms and legs. A high-quality review is essential to examine the clinical improvement and neurophysiological changes following interlimb-coordinated interventions in patients with stroke.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
fMRI; gait; stroke; interlimb coordinated; limbs coordination; motor recovery