Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to investigate the clinical, neuropsychological, and regional cerebral blood flow (rCBF) perfusion changes in patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms caused by nitrous oxide (N(2)O) abuse.



METHODS: A total of 16 patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms caused by nitrous oxide abuse were recruited for this study. The study was carried out in the withdrawal phase of N(2)O abuse. A 925-1110 MBq (99m)Tc-ECD was administered intravenously. SPECT/CT images were collected with a low-energy and high-resolution collimator. The region uptake statistics of different brain regions of interest between patients with N(2)O abuse and normal people of the databases for younger subjects from the Scenium DB Comparison software were calculated automatically.



RESULTS: The clinical manifestations of the 16 patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms were mood lability, anxiety, hallucination, delusion, agitation, confusion, and other psychiatric symptoms. In addition, 15 of the patients also complained of memory decline; 14 patients manifested numbness or paresthesia; 14 patients developed limb weakness, and their motor impairments were more severe in the lower limbs than in the upper limbs; and eight patients had urinary and defecation disturbances. In the neuropsychological examination, the BPRS score was 54.69 ± 11.48, the HAMD score was 30.00 ± 11.06, the HAMA score was 18.06 ± 5.77, the MMSE score was 28.06 ± 2.29, and the MoCA score was 25.06 ± 3.40. SPECT showed hypoperfusion in the frontal and temporal lobes, which is consistent with the clinical findings.



CONCLUSION: This was the first study to demonstrate the obvious effect of N(2)O abuse on CBF in patients with neuropsychiatric symptoms. CBF perfusion imaging is helpful to detect the changes in the local brain functional activity in patients with N(2)O abuse.

