Hafford-Letchfield T, Hanna JR, Ellmers TJ, Rasmussen S, Cogan N, Gleeson H, Goodman J, Martin S, Walker P, Quaife M. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e1009503.
36467190
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The cumulative body of research on suicidality in later life describes its unique and complex features in older people when compared with that in other population groups. Yet significant gaps exist in how research informs the further development of suitable interventions. The perspectives of older people are also limited in research findings. AIMS: Therefore, this exploratory study aimed to (1) identify potential barriers and enablers in discussing suicidal thoughts and their expression in later life from the perspectives of lay older people and (2) explore where opportunities might occur in approach, place, relationships, and language with older people to discuss suicidal thoughts and their expression.
mental health; aging; self-harm; health care; later life; lay perspectives; social care; suicidal thought