|
Citation
|
Yan T, Ji F, Bi M, Wang H, Cui X, Liu B, Niu D, Li L, Lan T, Xie T, Wu J, Li J, Ding X. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e945902.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36466474
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Occupational stress is a critical global public health problem. We aimed to evaluate the prevalence of occupational stress among the workers in the electricity, heat, gas, water production and supply (EHGWPS), manufacturing, and transportation industries in Beijing, China. We explored the demographic differences in occupational stress status among workers in industrial enterprises.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Male; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; risk factors; Employment; China/epidemiology; *Occupational Stress/epidemiology; industrial enterprises; occupational stress; the new brief job stress questionnaire; workers