Citation
Rosenfeld M, Goverover Y, Weiss P. Front. Rehabil. Sci. 2022; 3: e1005025.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36466937
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Driving is associated with independence, well-being, quality of life, and an active lifestyle. Driving requires cognitive, motor, and visual skills, including self-awareness and processing speed. This study examines whether driver self-awareness, motor processing speed, and cognitive processing speed can predict fitness to drive among individuals referred to occupational therapy evaluation due to concerns about their driving ability.
Language: en
Keywords
community; occupational therapy; driving evaluation; older (elderly) drivers; processing speed (PS); self-awarness