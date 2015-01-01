|
Citation
|
Bazaluk O, Koriashkina L, Cheberiachko S, Deryugin O, Odnovol M, Lozynskyi V, Nesterova O. Heliyon 2022; 8(11): e11814.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36468135
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Safety of passenger road transportation (PRT) is a global problem considered by scientists. The present study is aimed at PRT safety improvement by developing its advanced model with accident risk minimization. Functional Resonance Analysis Method is used to identify factors influencing PRT safety. Accident risk assessment of the combined action of several factors in PRT is based on a phenomenological model. Possible good and bad PRT scenarios were considered differing in the staff professional experience, work shift duration, speed, vehicle service lifetime, and driver's stress load.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Risk; Safety; Passenger transportation; Reliability; FRAM