SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bazaluk O, Koriashkina L, Cheberiachko S, Deryugin O, Odnovol M, Lozynskyi V, Nesterova O. Heliyon 2022; 8(11): e11814.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2022.e11814

PMID

36468135

PMCID

PMC9713334

Abstract

Safety of passenger road transportation (PRT) is a global problem considered by scientists. The present study is aimed at PRT safety improvement by developing its advanced model with accident risk minimization. Functional Resonance Analysis Method is used to identify factors influencing PRT safety. Accident risk assessment of the combined action of several factors in PRT is based on a phenomenological model. Possible good and bad PRT scenarios were considered differing in the staff professional experience, work shift duration, speed, vehicle service lifetime, and driver's stress load.

METHOD for quantitative assessment of five main functions in PRT with their variability caused by parameters changes was designed. The proposed criteria were used to assess the parameter's deviations from their normative values and determine the major characteristics of each function. The recommendations for monitoring the driver's psychophysiological state at all transportation stages were developed and the relationship of transportation functions characteristics and criteria affecting passenger safety was established. This methodology enables assessing the PRT reliability level at a certain time. The approach allows evaluating the criteria affecting traffic safety, identifying their potential functionally resonant effect for abnormal PRT due to conditional changes; developing mechanisms to reduce accident risks by improving technical and organizational management.


Language: en

Keywords

Risk; Safety; Passenger transportation; Reliability; FRAM

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print