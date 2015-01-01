|
Citation
|
Nasti C, Sangiuliano Intra F, Palmiero M, Brighi A. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2023; 23(2): e100359.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36467264
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Several studies have shown that personality traits are a benchmark in research field of bullying prevention, while others have highlighted that the socio-emotional skills are important to prevent a wide range of maladjusted behaviors, suggesting that the investment in their developing may mediate the effects of personality dispositions. The present study aims to clarify if socio-emotional attitudes can mediate the relationships between personality traits and bullying.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Personality; Bullying; Emotional intelligence; Mediation analysis; Child-development