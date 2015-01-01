Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the prevalence of tramadol use among athletes from 2012 to 2020.



METHODS: All urine samples were collected from national and international in-competition doping-control tests that took place in Italy between 2012 and 2020. The analysis of the samples was performed by gas chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry with electronic ionization and acquisition in selected ion monitoring. The cutoff tramadol concentration was >50 ng/mL.



RESULTS: Of the 60,802 in-competition urine samples we analyzed, 1.2% (n = 759) showed tramadol intake, with 84.2% (n = 637) of these coming from cyclists and 15.8% (n = 122) from other sports. In cycling, a strong and significant negative correlation was found (r = -.738; P =.003), showing a decrease of tramadol use compared with the other sports.



CONCLUSIONS: The decrease in tramadol prevalence in cycling in the last years may be due to (1) the deterrent action of antidoping regulations and (2) the fact that tramadol may not have any actual ergogenic effect on performance.

Language: en