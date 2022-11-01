|
Borkowski V, Goddard A, Gaffney B. J. Pediatr. Health Care 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36470799
INTRODUCTION: This concept analysis aims to provide a conceptual definition for school-based health centers (SBHCs). Despite growing evidence of SBHC growth and impact, there is a gap in the conceptual clarity of SBHCs.
Language: en
health equity; nursing; Concept analysis; school-based health; school-based health center