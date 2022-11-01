Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This concept analysis aims to provide a conceptual definition for school-based health centers (SBHCs). Despite growing evidence of SBHC growth and impact, there is a gap in the conceptual clarity of SBHCs.



METHOD: A systematic review using Walker and Avant's 8-step method of concept analysis produced 369 articles, of which 17 were analyzed. PubMed, CINAHL, Embase, PsycINFO, and Cochrane Library were searched with no time limit to capture the history and development of SBHCs. Search terms included "school-based health" and "school-based health center." RESULTS: Accessible and advanced practitioners, heterogeneity, integrated care and location, and youth-friendly provide defining attributions to SBHCs. Antecedents, consequences, and empirical referents are discussed.



DISCUSSION: This concept analysis highlights evidence supporting the potential impact of SBHCs as a health service model for advancing health equity. Clear criteria contribute to understanding SBHCs and serve as a basis for ongoing research and stakeholder collaboration.

