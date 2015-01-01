|
Goralnick E, Chai PR, Erickson TB. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Medical Association)
36469331
Abstract
Although a focus on trauma response and humanitarian care is essential for the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, recent posturing by Russian leadership indicates that radiological or nuclear weapons could be used to defend illegally annexed territories in Ukraine. This situation necessitates readiness for nonconventional warfare threats, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives (CBRNE) attacks. CBRNE preparedness has been variable among Ukrainian and European Union member states, which may be called on to detect and respond to potential attacks.1,2 Russia or its proxies have used CBRNE weapons in several recent conflicts, and awareness of these risks and mitigation strategies are prudent measures now.3 Based on these historical ingressions, prioritizing education and equipment for health care professionals to recognize and respond to potential CBRNE threats within Ukraine and bordering countries is essential.
