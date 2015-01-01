Abstract

The purpose of the article is to find out and analyze the peculiarities of legal regulation in the sphere of control over the circulation of weapons and the specifics of state policy regarding the circulation of firearms in Ukraine. Effective national legislation is crucial for establishing appropriate offenses and penalties for violations of contractual obligations to develop, manufacture, possess, transfer or use prohibited weapons, as well as decommissioning, decontamination, and/or destruction of prohibited ammunition. Without appropriate regulations, a State is vulnerable to prohibited activities carried out on its territory without the ability to effectively prosecute and punish offenses.



The methodological basis was the use of a number of methods: the logical method was used to formulate conceptual and categorical apparatus; the normative-dogmatic method was used to study the content of normative acts regulating this branch; the monographic method was used to study the works of foreign and domestic scientists; system-structural allowed to study the current state and prospects for improvement of legal regulation in the sphere of arms control; generalization method was applied to formulate the



The results are presented through the author's study and comprehensive analysis of the peculiarities of legal regulation in the sphere of control over arms circulation.

In the course of the study, we formulated conclusions that focus on the current state of functioning of legislation in the sphere of control over the turnover of weapons and the prospects for its improvement and development.



Keywords: weapons, firearms, public policy, legalization, circulation of weapons, control over the circulation of weapons

Language: en