Zakharchuk AS. Futurity economics and law 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
The purpose of the article is to find out and analyze the peculiarities of legal regulation in the sphere of control over the circulation of weapons and the specifics of state policy regarding the circulation of firearms in Ukraine. Effective national legislation is crucial for establishing appropriate offenses and penalties for violations of contractual obligations to develop, manufacture, possess, transfer or use prohibited weapons, as well as decommissioning, decontamination, and/or destruction of prohibited ammunition. Without appropriate regulations, a State is vulnerable to prohibited activities carried out on its territory without the ability to effectively prosecute and punish offenses.
Language: en