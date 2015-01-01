Abstract

In an effort to enact new regulations on the private ownership of firearms within the US, the President has recently stated that the control of certain weapons that fall within the realm of dangerous or military technology have always been regulated as a matter of historical course within the United States. Recent Supreme Court rulings underscoring the importance of text, history, and tradition in the restriction of rights, further demonstrate the need for an accurate historical account of the regulation of the private ownership of military technology like cannons within the American framework. This paper presents an examination of both Federal arms regulations and accounts from the historical record relating to private ownership of cannons and other military grade weapons technology. While recent regulations dating from 1968 lay out background checks and tax stamp requirements for destructive devices, no historical precedent can be found for the prohibition of private ownership of cannons and similar devices at the federal level within the US.

