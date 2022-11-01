Abstract

In the future, Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) will be exposed to various new situations that will make their work much more complex and demanding. Automation of the system may enable support to ATCOs and facilitate decision-making and execution of different types of actions and tasks. Also, the introduction of automation can increase workload, information uncertainty, and potential negative outcome on performance at the task level. Trust in automation plays the main role in forming the connection between the ATCO and the automation. According to that, this paper aims to explain the concept of trust in general and in automation with a brief review of the methods and measurements of trust in the relevant literature.

Language: en