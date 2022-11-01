SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Milerová E, Kleczatský A, Kraus J. Transp. Res. Proc. 2022; 65: 86-97.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2022.11.011

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The paper is focused on the safety of future traffic of unmanned aircraft systems in the U-space airspace. U-space is a European concept for the organization of unmanned traffic and as such must ensure an acceptable level of safety so that safety is not decreased by the gradual integration of unmanned traffic into the airspace. The aim of this paper is to identify, based on the application of the STAMP and FRAM system methods, whether all regulatory elements that could have an impact on safety are established. The result is the identification of a gap in the regulation in the training, where the procedure for unmanned aircraft is not exactly defined, which can mean a safety hazard.

Keywords: Space Transportation


Language: en

Keywords

aviation; FRAM; regulation; safety; STAMP; STPA; UA; UAS

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print