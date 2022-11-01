Abstract

In disaster management, modern technologies are vital because of their excessive use for collecting quality data or directly helping manage disaster management. The article represents a contribution to the topic of the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) in Support of Disaster management, focusing on specific activities typical of each part of the cycle of crisis management. Despite the advantages of affordability, fast deployment, and maneuverability, it also has limits such as legislation, dependence on weather conditions, range and more. The use in disasters of a natural character has already been tried but use in dealing with a pandemic as it was and still is Covid -19 was a challenge. The Covid -19 can be described as a disaster, as it has severely affected human life and, together with the necessary measures to reduce the spread of the virus, has caused many changes in all areas of life. Efforts to reduce the impact of the pandemic were broad-spectrum in nature, and the use of UAS was one of the possibilities to ensure some fundamental activities related to the fight against pandemics.

