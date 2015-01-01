Abstract

Deterministic capacity drop is a common phenomenon that occurs in traffic bottlenecks, and it has an intricate impact on the evolution of traffic flow in a traffic corridor with tandem bottlenecks. Considering the above facts, this study investigates deterministic capacity drop's effects on commuter's departure time choice, the evolution of traffic flow and traffic congestion in the morning commute process in a traffic corridor with tandem bottlenecks. We derive the closed-form solutions of the departure flow rate and arrival flow rate in different bottlenecks. Based on the formulations of these solutions, we analyze the influences of the deterministic capacity drop on commuter's trip cost and the existence of different cases in the morning commute process in one origin one destination traffic corridor and Y-shape traffic corridor. A new manifestation of the capacity expansion paradox caused or influenced by the deterministic capacity drop is found. The result of this study reveals the essential role of the deterministic capacity drop in the morning commute process, and provides some advice for traffic control.

