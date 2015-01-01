SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Schwartz N, Howard A, Cloutier MS, Mitra R, Saunders N, Macpherson A, Fuselli P, Rothman L. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2022; 111: e103448.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trd.2022.103448

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Important inequities in child pedestrian-motor vehicle collisions (PMVC) have been observed. The mechanism through which social dimensions influence child PMVC is not well understood, nor is the role of the roadway-built environment.

Methods
The relationship between area-level social dimensions (material deprivation, proportion recent immigrants, proportion visible minority) and police-reported child PMVC between 2010 and 2018 in Toronto, Canada was examined using multivariable negative binomial regression models, controlling for built environment covariates.

Results
All social dimensions were significantly associated with child PMVC, including material deprivation (Incidence Rate Ratio (IRR-adjusted): 1.31, 95 % Confidence Interval (CI): 1.22-1.40), recent immigrant proportion (IRR adjusted: 1.58, 95 %CI: 1.30-1.92, per 10 % increase), and visible minority proportion (IRR adjusted: 1.09, 95 %CI: 1.05-1.12, per 10 % increase). Built environment features did not attenuate these associations.

Conclusion
This study provides evidence of social inequalities in child PMVC, suggesting a need to target traffic safety interventions towards the most socially marginalized areas.


Language: en

Keywords

Built environment; Children; Collisions; Pedestrian; Social inequalities

