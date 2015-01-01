|
Wang H, Lai J, Zhang X, Zhou Y, Li S, Hu J. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2022; 143: e103847.
This research proposes a Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Change (CACCLC) controller. It is designed for maneuvering a CACC platoon to change lane in dense traffic. The proposed controller has the following features: i) with enhanced change-lane-in-dense-traffic capability; ii) with an improved success rate of lane-change; iii) with string stability. A Backward-Looking (BL) CACC information topology is adopted for better serving the objective of making space to change lane. The proposed controller is evaluated on a simulation platform with the context of traffic and a joint simulation platform consisting of PreScan and Matlab/Simulink. The proposed controller is evaluated against the conventional simultaneous CACCLC controller. Sensitivity analysis has been conducted in terms of congestion level and road type.
Backward-Looking; CACC; Motion Planning; Platoon Lane Change; String Stability