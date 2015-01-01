Abstract

This paper studies how to reduce the overall travel time of commuters in a transportation network by reversing the direction of some lanes in the network using a macroscopic network-wide perspective. Similar to the Network Design Problem, the lane reversal problem has been shown to be NP-hard given the dependence of the users' route selection on the lane direction decision. Herein, we propose and compare three efficient methods to solve the routing and lane reversal problem jointly. First, we introduce an alternating method that decouples the routing and lane assignment problems. Second, we propose a Frank-Wolfe method that jointly takes gradient steps to adjust both the lane assignment and routing decisions. Third, we propose a convex approximation method that uses a threshold-based approach to convexify the joint routing and lane reversal objective. The convex approximation method is advantageous since it finds a global optimum solution for the approximated problem and it enables the possibility to include linear constraints. Using this method, we extend the main formulation to be able to limit a maximum number of reversed lanes, as well as to incorporate multiple origin-destination (OD) patterns. We test the proposed methods in a case study using the transportation network of Eastern Massachusetts where our results indicate an overall reduction in travel times of 4.7% by selecting the best 15 reversals. Moreover, using a small test network, we investigate the performance of the lane reversal strategies as a function of the OD demand symmetry. As expected, we observe that when the OD demand is very asymmetric (e.g., for a single OD pair, evacuations, large events), the reduction in travel times is larger than the symmetric case, reaching travel time reductions of 60%.

