Abstract

Safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF) of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) is very challenging due to heterogeneous performance limitations and complex uncertainties in real road environments. In this paper, a cooperative robust non-fragile fault tolerant control (CRNFTC) strategy is presented to reduce the risks caused by multi-vehicle performance limitations of perception and actuation systems for ensuring SOTIF of cooperative adaptive cruise control (CACC). First, an intermediate based cooperative robust estimation method is proposed, by combining ego and cooperative information, system states, matched disturbances, performance limitations of perception and actuation of the vehicles in the platoon are simultaneously estimated. Existence conditions of estimators are given with respect to predecessor following (PF) and bi-directional (BD) communication network topologies. Then, based on the estimation, a distributed robust non-fragile fault tolerant H∞ control method is proposed, such that compensation of the effects of heterogeneous performance limitations and matched disturbances, and suppression of the remaining unmatched disturbances can be achieved. The sufficient condition and optimal solution of the proposed CRNFTC are obtained by using Lyapunov theory with explicit consideration of the system uncertainty and controller perturbation. The efficacy and superiority of the proposed CRNFTC for ensuring SOTIF of the CACC of PF and BD communication network topologies with complex uncertainties are substantiated via a series of simulations and quantitative comparisons.

Language: en